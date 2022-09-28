Red Roses will return to the Gardens for Italy clash

The England Women will take on Italy in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The clash, which kicks off at 3pm, takes place in Round 2 of the tournament and will see reigning champions England – who claimed their 18th Six Nations title last season – take on Italy.

Tickets for the match at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens are on sale now from £15 adult / £5 junior*, with Saints season ticket holders and members enjoying a 20 per cent discount during a five-day priority window**.

Sarah Hunter (left) can't wait to be back at the Gardens

“It’s extremely exciting for us to be heading back to Franklin’s Gardens to play a Six Nations match,” said Red Roses captain and Saints’ women’s rugby ambassador, Sarah Hunter.

“The match against New Zealand last year was a brilliant occasion, and having 10,000 fans in the ground created an incredible atmosphere for the team and helped us to deliver a great performance.

“I’ve been able to see first-hand at local camps and tournaments, as well as at Loughborough Lightning matches in Northampton, all the work Saints are doing to try to develop women’s rugby in the East Midlands – so it’s fantastic to have the platform once again to grow the audience with another England international at the Gardens.”

The meeting with Italy will mark the Red Roses’ fifth match at the Gardens – with Simon Middleton’s side last running out 56-15 winners over New Zealand in front of a raucous Northampton crowd in 2021.

And the England head coach is thrilled at the prospect of returning to the home of Saints.

Middleton said: “Franklin’s Gardens did a brilliant job hosting our 2021 autumn international against New Zealand and we are incredibly excited to return to a real hotbed of rugby.”

Hospitality packages for the clash with Italy are also available – boxes inside the Carlsberg Stand are open to groups of up to 12 guests, with a two-course hot buffet, padded match seating, and VIP car parking included for £800 (inc VAT).

For more information on hospitality packages or to book now, email [email protected]

Red Roses TikTok Women’s Six Nations Schedule

England v Scotland: Saturday, March 25, KO 4.45pm (Kingston Park

England vs Italy: Sunday, April 2, KO 3.00pm, cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens

Wales vs England: Saturday, April 15, KO 2.15pm

Ireland vs England: Saturday, April 22, KO 2.15pm