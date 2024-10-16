James Ramm in action against Leicester (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

James Ramm says Saints must be decisive in everything they do when they host Sale Sharks on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

The black, green and gold go into the game on the back of a 24-8 defeat at Leicester Tigers last Saturday.

That game saw Saints left frustrated by a string of efforts that were ruled out.

And they know they can't afford to miss chances when the Sharks come to town this week.

"Sale play a pretty similar brand (to Leicester)," Ramm said.

"We've seen some stats and Sale have had the least amount of phases in the comp so they want to put the pressure back on you and play a very territory-based game.

"Ultimately we want to play how we usually play and we know the physical game is going to be big.

"We've talked this week about being decisive with what we want to do."

On the loss at Leicester, Ramm, who started on the wing, said: "It was a tough game.

"Leicester played how they want to play and they did that very well.

"We weren't able to express how we wanted to play.

"Ultimately it was our execution that let us down because we were over the paint six times and scored one.

"It's down to us and the little finishing bits that we missed.

"It was getting a bit ridiculous at the end and I thought the last try was going to be disallowed at the end as well."

Saints have won both of their home matches this season but lost both away.

"We've had our ups and downs and we're two from four, but the losses we've had are not because we need to change anything massive," Ramm said.

"We've missed a bit of of execution here and there but we've been going after our physicality and the breakdown and for 80 per cent of the time we've played we've been pretty good at that.

"It's just those little things that we need to fix up."

There will be another pre-match light show, like the one before the clash with Harlequins, at the Gardens when the teams run out on Friday night.

And Ramm said: "It's a nice little addition and it is pretty cool.

"Running out here on a Friday night, I absolutely love it."