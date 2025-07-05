Prolific winger Martin so excited to be able to join Saints

James Martin has joined Saints (picture: Northampton Saints)

James Martin says he's 'incredibly excited' to have signed for Saints.

The prolific Coventry wing arrives at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens this summer.

He scored 44 tries in just 82 appearances after joining Coventry in 2019 and will now look to make his mark in Northampton.

Martin said: “I’m incredibly excited to join one of the very best teams in Europe.

“On a personal level, it’s a fantastic opportunity for me at this point in my career to kick on, and with the calibre of players already at Saints there’s no better place to test my skills."

Martin began playing rugby as a five-year-old at his local club, Sleaford RFC, later attracting the attention of Leicester Tigers and signing on with the Academy set-up at Saints’ East Midlands rivals in 2017.

During that time, Martin also featured for Hinckley RFC, but a lengthy shoulder injury disrupted his teenage career and prompted the winger to move to New Zealand to join up with North Harbour Development Team in Auckland.

On his return to England, Martin’s try-scoring ability came to the fore during the 2022/23 season when he crossed the whitewash 13 times in 23 games for Coventry.

And the winger then added a further 20 tries to his tally the following term.

The 25-year-old will now make the step up into the Gallagher Premiership for the first time in his career, and he is relishing the prospect of taking his game to the next level with last season’s Investec Champions Cup runners-up.

“I played against Fraser Dingwall at Academy level, so it will be nice to link up with him as a team-mate," Martin said.

"Saints’ back three is stacked with talent, and there are internationals and Lions throughout the squad, so I’m looking forward to getting into the environment and working with them.

“Playing at cinch Stadium earlier this year was an amazing experience. Obviously from a Coventry perspective it didn’t go as we’d planned, but it’s a great memory for me as the atmosphere was electric and playing in front of a big, passionate crowd made me feel at home on the pitch.

“I’m also excited for the move off the field too. I’ve got a young family, and we’re excited to get settled in at the club to experience this next stage of our lives together.

“Most of all I’m really looking forward to seeing what I can do in a Saints shirt.

"Northampton have obviously created a lot of history over the last couple of seasons; it would be amazing to try to link my name into some of that and try to write some history of my own.”