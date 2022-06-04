Proctor reflects on 'roller coaster' season at Saints

Matt Proctor scored a stunning try against Saracens last time out

And the Kiwi centre is hoping the only way is up for his side as they bid to finish a thrilling campaign on the highest of notes.

Saints know that a win against Newcastle Falcons at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this afternoon (kick-off 3pm) will book a place in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

The black, green and gold are currently two points ahead of Gloucester, who host Saracens at the same time this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gloucester know they must win and hope that Saints lose.

But Proctor and Co don’t intend to let go of the spot they have worked so hard to claim, having taken 27 points from the past 30 on offer in the Premiership.

They have scored at least four tries in each of their past six league matches, delivering some incredible entertainment along the way.

And when asked what it has been like to be part of the climb, Proctor said: “It's a roller coaster, eh?

"We've had some ups and downs in the season with a couple of close games we lost that potentially we should have won.

"If you look back five or six weeks ago you probably would have counted us out because we were sitting eighth after a couple of losses.

"To claw our way back, get in the top four and be in a position to get into the semi-finals is nice.”

Saints didn’t play last weekend, and they actually only took to the field once in the month of May as European rugby took centre stage.

But the one match that Saints did get stuck into was eye-catching as they fought back from 42-17 down to secure two bonus points in a 42-38 loss at Saracens.

Proctor scored the last-gasp try that salvaged the losing bonus point.

And he said: “It's something we were quite proud of, the way we were able to end that game.

"Picking up those two bonus points is massive in the context of our season and keeping us alive.

"We're lucky to have worked hard enough to pick up those two points.

"I watch a lot of NRL and they finish like I did in that game all the time.