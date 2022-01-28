Proctor pens new deal at Saints

The 29-year-old has made 41 appearances for the club and becomes the first Saint to be re-signed by next season's director of rugby, Phil Dowson.

The Wellington-born centre is in his third season in Northampton having initially signed ahead of the 2019/20 campaign from the Hurricanes, where he made his debut in 2013 and was part of the side that secured the Super Rugby title under Chris Boyd three years later.

Proctor can also be deployed on the wing and has become a favourite of supporters around cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens thanks to his explosive ball-carrying, eye for a gap, and resolute defensive ability.

“We’re thrilled that a player of Matty’s calibre is staying on with us at Saints,” said Dowson.

“I know the last couple of years have been challenging at times for him and his young family – they are a long way from home, and it has obviously been difficult to get back to New Zealand to see their loved ones.

“But we have done everything we can to make him feel at home within our environment, and on the pitch, we believe he is one of the most effective backs in the Gallagher Premiership.

“While he has already enjoyed a couple of stellar seasons with us at the Gardens, I think the best is still to come from Matty, so I can’t wait to see what he can do in black, green and gold over the coming years.”

Proctor made a half-century of appearances for the Hurricanes and was named captain for the Wellington Lions’ Mitre 10 Cup campaign in 2018.

He made his New Zealand Test debut against Japan in November of the same year – his representative career also includes the Maori All Blacks, New Zealand Under-20s and New Zealand Schools.

He made an instant impact for Saints on his arrival at the Gardens, scoring a brace of tries in his Gallagher Premiership debut against East Midlands rivals Leicester Tigers.

Proctor has two scores to his name so far this season, crossing the whitewash in the wins against Exeter Chiefs and London Irish.

And the All Black is now looking forward to making more memories in Saints colours.

Proctor said: “The progress our squad is making is really exciting and I’m very happy to be signing on again with Northampton.

“My family and I have settled really well here; that was thanks to being part of a great group of players and families, as well as all the club’s supporters who have made us feel so welcome – I hope I can repay their faith in me with good performances whenever I pull on the jersey.

“We have a superb training environment at Franklin’s Gardens and a really impressive group of coaches who have all helped me to become a better player since I came over to Northampton.