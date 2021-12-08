Premiership loan move for Saints hooker Marshall

Reece Marshall

Marshall has found game time tough to come by at the Gardens in recent weeks, with the likes of Sam Matavesi, James Fish and Mike Haywood getting the nod.

And he will now enjoy a brief spell at Irish, who have been hit by injuries.

Marshall has made 59 appearances to date for Saints, having made his debut against Leicester Tigers in a 2015 Anglo-Welsh Cup clash.

And London Irish boss Declan Kidney is happy to welcome Marshall to Irish.

Kidney said: “We’re pleased to welcome Reece into the squad and we hope he enjoys his time with us.