Premiership loan move for Saints hooker Marshall
Saints hooker Reece Marshall has joined London Irish on a short-term loan deal.
Marshall has found game time tough to come by at the Gardens in recent weeks, with the likes of Sam Matavesi, James Fish and Mike Haywood getting the nod.
And he will now enjoy a brief spell at Irish, who have been hit by injuries.
Marshall has made 59 appearances to date for Saints, having made his debut against Leicester Tigers in a 2015 Anglo-Welsh Cup clash.
And London Irish boss Declan Kidney is happy to welcome Marshall to Irish.
Kidney said: “We’re pleased to welcome Reece into the squad and we hope he enjoys his time with us.
“Some of our hookers have picked up a few knocks, so bringing in someone of Reece’s experience helps to strengthen our options over the coming weeks.”