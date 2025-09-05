Post-match interview: Every word Phil Dowson said after Saints' win at Bedford

Henry Lumley scored for Saints (picture: Ketan Shah)

Phil Dowson says some 'pretty tasty training sessions' set Saints up for victory at Bedford Blues on Friday night.

In their first pre-season encounter, the black, green and gold produced plenty of positive moments in attack and defence.

They eventually ran out 40-28 winners in the Mobbs Memorial Match at Goldington Road, scoring six tries in the process.

And Dowson said: "It was very good.

"Bedford were second in the Championship last year, they'd already played two games, they've got good players playing for them and we know what a good side they are, particularly at home.

"We knew how fired up they would be for this game and we know (Bedford director of rugby) Mike Rayer very well as well as Jim Henry coaching with them and us.

"It made it a really interesting fixture.

"The game was a reflection of how we train and a reflection of how Bedford have started with their win against Cornish Pirates.

"On the back of some frustration last year with our league performances, there's been a real vigour, a real energy and physical edge to how we've trained.

"We've trained against Doncaster, Bedford and Ealing in pretty tasty training sessions so it was great to see that sort of level come out in this game as well.

"It's really pleasing.

"Obviously it's about performance and making sure what we've practiced in training we're seeing images of."

There were some impressive individual showings on the night as new signings and youngsters showed their class.

When asked who caught his eye, Dowson said: "I don't like picking out individuals but for a very young group particularly in that second half to stick at it and be mature and tough and resilient under a lot of pressure was very pleasing.

"The first-year Academy players have been outstanding to a man and to see people like James Pater and Edoardo Todaro and Jack Lawrence come on has been fantastic.

"It shows what a great job Mark Hopley is doing with the Academy and it shows how hard these players are working."

Saints have a strong partnership with Bedford, sending plenty of young players to the Blues on loan.

And Dowson said: "It's huge.

"Probably not enough has been made about what a fantastic operation they're running.

"It's the only club I know of that's not lost money, they were second in the Championship behind Ealing and they've produced all these players who have gone on to play in the Premiership.

"It's absolutely vital to our progression and our pathway that we get the opportunity for Mike (Rayer) to pick players from our squad to play Championship rugby week in, week out.

"Sonny Tonga'uiha, Billy Pasco, Archie Appleby today, they are three such players.

"We love Bedford and we love coming down here to watch it and have fun.

"Sam (Vesty) and I come down to watch our loan lads here sometimes and I'm glad this game was so well supported."

Saints will now move on to one final pre-season game, at Glasgow Warriors, next Friday night.

"You never really know until you start playing competitive games but from a squad cohesion position, we're in a really good place," Dowson said.

"There's an established group and the players who have come in have integrated really well.

"The players have made them feel really welcome and how connected we are is one of our strengths.

"From a rugby point of view, there's a few things still to cover and a few players still to come back.

"We're on the way there, we're working incredibly hard and we're in a good space but you never know until you tip up against Saracens and Exeter."

Saints can go to Glasgow with a spring in their step following the Bedford success.

"It's always nice to win a game and that puts us in a really nice position to head into Glasgow with some different players getting some opportunities as well," Dowson said.

"There will be a few guys coming back from injury.

"At the back end of last year and with the England camp, there's a few soft tissue injuries with various players so we're slowly getting those guys back.

"The great thing about this Glasgow game is that we can manage minutes, we can give Sam Graham 20 or 30 minutes and not worry too much about it, which we can't do against Sarries in the PRC, which is a bit of a bugbear of mine.

"Against Glasgow we can make sure we manage guys before we get into the fire of it."

The return from injury of players such as Graham, Toby Thame and Archie McParland was another reason for cheer from Goldington Road.

Dowson said: "Both Sam Graham and Toby Thame had been out for nine months with injury, and Robbie Smith is another guy champing at the bit to get back into playing.

"I was delighted to see Sam and Toby out there because they've both worked very hard to come back from tough injuries."