Pollock so happy to continue 'really special experience' with Saints

Saints star Henry Pollock says it is a ‘really special experience’ to be able to play for his boyhood club - and he couldn’t be happier to have signed a new contract at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Pollock’s multi-year renewal was confirmed on Tuesday morning and is deserved reward for the highly-rated 19-year-old’s rapid rise through the ranks.

Pollock first joined Saints’ academy system in his Under-13 season, following standout performances for Buckingham RUFC and Beachborough Prep School.

A move to Stowe School beckoned, and from there he captained Saints to the Premiership Rugby Under-18 Academy League final in 2023.

The back row forward then made his senior Saints debut aged just 17 years and 256 days in 2022, as Northampton faced London Irish in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Pollock took to senior rugby like a duck to water, scoring a brace of tries just one week later in his first club start against Saracens.

After signing his first professional contract at Saints ahead of the 2023/24 season, Pollock claimed the club’s player of the month award in September before a Gallagher Premiership debut followed when he came off the bench against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

A second monthly gong came in November this year following a series of impressive league and cup performances, with Pollock making nine appearances so far this season, including a try-scoring European debut earlier this month.

And the England Under-20s star is enjoying the big moments that continue to come his way in black, green and gold.

“I’m very grateful to be able to sign on again here at my boyhood club, I’m loving how things are going at the minute,” Pollock said.

“It’s been a really special experience for me, coming up through the system and now getting to play senior rugby for Saints. It’s something a lot of the current group have done and hopefully something lots of players get to do in the future – the Academy system is thriving here.

“Playing more senior rugby this season has been brilliant and to be able to do it with this group of players is special. I’ve enjoyed every minute so far and hopefully there’s much more of that to come.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who has been involved in getting me to where I am, but especially to my parents for everything they have done throughout my career, and to Will Parkin who coached me through Saints Academy and then with the England age groups – he taught me a lot about Saints and what it takes to play rugby at this level.

“Getting to run out at cinch Stadium is still a ‘pinch-me moment’ every time; the atmosphere is always incredible, and to have that support when you put the shirt on is something that never gets old.

“Looking forward, I’m ready for the next challenges ahead in a Saints shirt and I want to keep enjoying my rugby as much as possible.”