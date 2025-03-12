Pollock set for England debut as Saints ace is named on bench against Wales

Henry Pollock (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints back row forward Henry Pollock is in line to make his England debut on Saturday.

Pollock has been named among the replacements for the Guinness Six Nations finale, against Wales in Cardiff (kick-off 4.45pm).

Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith continue their half-back partnership, while Tommy Freeman moves from the wing to centre as he partners Fraser Dingwall in the midfield.

Ollie Sleightholme, who is fully fit, is not in the 23 despite scoring twice in the win against Italy at Allianz Stadium last Sunday.

Pollock has been a star for England's age-group sides in recent years, and he was hugely impressive for England A in their win against Australia A back in November.

He has since been training regularly with the senior side and now gets his chance after being handed a place on the bench at the Principality Stadium.

“We’re excited to face Wales at the Principality Stadium this weekend, one of the most iconic venues in rugby,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.

“The atmosphere will be electric, and we know we’ll need to be at our very best to get the result we’re aiming for.”

England team to face Wales: 15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 43 caps); 14. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 3 caps), 13. Tommy Freeman (Saints, 19 caps), 12. Fraser Dingwall (Saints, 3 caps), 11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 72 caps); 10. Fin Smith (Saints, 10 caps), 9. Alex Mitchell (Saints, 22 caps); 1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 70 caps) – vice-captain, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 48 caps), 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 49 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 92 caps) – captain, 5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 27 caps); 6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 60 caps), 7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 10 caps), 8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 41 caps).

Replacements: 16. Jamie George (Saracens, 100 caps) – vice-captain, 17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 10 caps), 18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps), 19. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 14 caps), 20. Henry Pollock (Saints, uncapped), 21. Tom Willis (Saracens, 5 caps), 22. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps), 23. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 98 caps).