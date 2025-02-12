Pisi brothers keeping close eye on Mapu's Saints journey as he follows in their footsteps

Iakopo Mapu (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

More than a decade ago, Iakopo Mapu sat in front of a big television screen at the home of the Pisi family in New Zealand, watching on in awe as George and Ken strutted their stuff for Saints.

But now, the Pisi brothers are the ones who are back home watching Mapu make his way in Northampton.

The Samoa back row forward made the move to Northampton in November as he pursued his dream.

And his journey across the globe was made easier by the inside knowledge he was given by the Pisis, who were double winners with Saints back in the 2013/14 season.

Mapu explained: "I'm originally from Samoa and when I went to school, my teacher told me to go to this rugby union training which is very popular in Samoa.

"I got a scholarship in the following month and the coach told me I had the chance to go to New Zealand.

"I moved to New Zealand and George and Ken's parents hosted me so I stayed with them for the whole year and the whole family was lovely. They looked after me well.

"Anything I needed, they told me to ask them and they would do it for me.

"I watched Saints every game. We would sit down at night-time - because day-time here is night-time there - and we had a big TV in the sitting room so we would just sit there and watch Ken and George. They were playing together with Phil (Dowson).

"At the end of the year they came home to visit their parents. I was sitting in the room and George came in with a Saints t-shirt. He said he would give it to me as a gift and it was very important.

"It's like a circle because they have finished their time with Saints and now I'm here.

"They give me lots of advice about Saints and they told me Saints is a really good club for me and it will suit me.

"They know everything about the club.

"We have this connection, we had a barbecue, a cup of coffee and they asked me if I want to go overseas and I did say I wanted to go one day.

"I told them I didn't know I could make it to their club (Saints) because the Premiership is the highest level but now I'm here and we're always on the phone because they're always asking me how I'm going.

"They asked me if I like the community and I told them I love the community, I love the people at Saints, they make me and my family so welcome and I love it.

"They (George and Ken) teach me some stuff I don't know and they're always helping me.

"It's funny how the circle is, because now their time has finished and I'm here, living my dream.

"We are so happy here."

A graduate of Massey High School in New Zealand, Mapu is a seven-cap international with Samoa, most recently representing them in the Pacific Nations Cup in September, where he scored in the Bronze Final as his country claimed the third-place prize.

Mapu arrived in Northampton following stints in New Zealand at Taradale, Hawke’s Bay and Kia Toa, as well as at Super Rugby franchise Moana Pasifika.

And though he wondered whether he could cut it in England, Mapu's confidence was boosted by what the Pisi brothers achieved during their impressive, lengthy stays at Saints.

"It was very easy for me to come in and settle in because they told me everything about Saints," Mapu said.

"They told me I would stay close to the club and would have a car and everything I needed so I wouldn't need to worry about anything.

"It made me confident I could move here and lots of people are helping me, asking me and my family how they are.

"I really enjoy it and I can't wait to play this week and get the W (win)."

Mapu is looking forward to having a big say in this Friday's Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Nottingham at Lady Bay.

And you can be sure he will be getting a pre-match phone call from the Pisi family.

"They (George and Ken) are watching me when I play and their parents always call me before the game and say 'good luck, play smart and look after yourself on the field'. They tell me to play as part of a system, not by myself.

"It's really nice to hear them giving me advice."

George is now a teacher in Auckland, while Ken is working in postal delivery.

Mapu said: "Their house is not far from their parents' house.

"They stay in an area where all the rich people stay.

"It's a very nice area."

Mapu had only ever visited England once before making the big move to Saints.

"I was nervous because it's only my second time in England," the 27-year-old said.

"I came in 2018 because we had a Manu Samoa tour. We came over to England and we played against Georgia, USA, but we had a camp here before we travelled round.

"I only stayed in London so it's very different for me and my family to move here for the first time, but my family really like it and that's the most important thing for me.

"My wife and my kids are happy so I'm happy, too.

"I'm all settled in and I can't wait for the next chapter for me and my family."

Mapu is hoping that next chapter includes a big trophy.

He is desperate to emulate the achievements of the Pisi brothers who were so influential in bringing the first Premiership trophy in Saints' history to Northampton back in 2014.

"That's my goal: I want to win the title," Mapu said.

"I don't want to wait. This year, we're going for it.

"We're heading in the right direction.

"It's not perfect every time but we're still a good team, we've got good boys who are helping each other.

"It makes my game easier because lots of the guys are helping me."

Mapu will be making his fourth Saints appearance this week as Phil Dowson's men look to make sure of a quarter-final spot in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

When asked how he has founded playing in England so far, Mapu said: "It's very difficult. I would say it's physical rugby here but it suits me.

"Lots of my friends in New Zealand asked me whether I wanted to go overseas and I told them I wanted to but I didn't know how to get there.

"I worked harder to build up my weight and to get to that level.

"Coming here, it was all physical rugby, set piece and I love it.

"I really enjoy it."