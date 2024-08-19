Saints have welcomed their England and Scotland players home as they started pre-season training at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this week.

The likes of George Furbank and Tommy Freeman enjoyed hugely impressive summer tours with England as they took on Japan and New Zealand.

But now they are back at the Gardens and gearing up for the start of the new Gallagher Premiership season, which begins with a trip to Bath on Friday, September 20.

Tom Kwah sent us these images from the Saints gym on Monday morning...