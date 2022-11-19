'Phenomenal spectacle' in prospect as Saints get set to host Barbarians

The black, green and gold will face the BaaBaas – a team famed since their inception over 130 years ago for their focus on flair and entertainment – in an historic fixture at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

While they have faced East Midlands sides at the Gardens before, this will be the very first time the Barbarians have locked horns with Saints.

And with both teams set to bring plenty of skill to proceedings, Saints assistant coach Ferguson is predicting a thrilling encounter.

The Barbarians will be heading to the Gardens on Saturday

"A lot of boys have had a good week off after playing a lot of minutes in the Premiership and they will all be back in on Monday," Ferguson said.

"We'll crack into next week and having the Barbarians at Franklin's Gardens will be a phenomenal spectacle.

"Looking at some of the highlights from their game against Quins last Thursday night (Harlequins won 73-28 at the Twickenham Stoop), there will certainly be some decent ball thrown around."

The Barbarians fixture replaces Saints’ previously scheduled Gallagher Premiership match against Worcester Warriors, with all season tickets and seasonal hospitality valid for the game.

Advertisement