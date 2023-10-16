Penny has dropped for Hendy as he earns praise from Saints boss Dowson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And Hendy's performance in the 20-15 defeat at Sale Sharks on Sunday drew praise from his boss.

The Saints Academy graduate wasn't able to celebrate his 21st birthday with a win, but he produced an eye-catching showing that drew plenty of plaudits.

Hendy was full of running as he caused the Sharks problems with his direct style and speed.

George Hendy shone at Sale (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He came into the team in place of the injured George Furbank, having impressed during pre-season and the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign.

And following Sunday's game, Dowson said: "I've been impressed with him all pre-season.

"It was his birthday today so it was a shame we couldn't get the win, but he's had that penny-drop moment over the summer where he went from being an Academy player to a senior player and you can see he's got the physical ability and the confidence to go and do stuff despite the fact he's only a young man.

"So I wasn't surprised in any way that he came out and did some of the things he did.

"He's physically very gifted but he's also very conscientious and he knows how he needs to play."

Summer signing Curtis Langdon was also praised by Dowson for his performance during the defeat at Sale.

Dowson said: “He was very, very good.