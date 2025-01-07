Pearson knows Stade Français will want a big reaction against Saints

Tom Pearson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tom Pearson says Saints are expecting a big reaction from Stade Français in Paris on Saturday evening.

The black, green and gold travel to the French capital for the third of four pool matches in this season's Investec Champions Cup.

And while Saints have won their opening two games, beating Castres and Vodacom Bulls, Stade Français have yet to taste victory, losing to Munster and Saracens.

Ally that to the fact they suffered a 46-19 defeat at home to Bordeaux Bègles last weekend, and Pearson knows Saints will be facing a fired-up side.

"A lot of French teams really pride themselves on their home form and that's something they will go after a lot so we've got to be on it," Pearson said.

"I heard they lost at the weekend so they will be wanting a reaction when we turn up on Saturday."

On Saints' start to the European competition, Pearson said: "We've had a good start.

"Our away form in the Champions Cup over the past season and a half has been great so we're really looking to carry that on.

"We had a good win against the Bulls a few weeks ago, which will live long in the memory because Loftus (Versfeld Stadium) is a tough place to go.

"We're looking forward to Paris."

Saints head back into Europe after back-to-back bonus-point wins in the Gallagher Premiership.

Fin Smith's last-gasp penalty gave them a crucial 35-34 victory against Bath at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday.

And Pearson said: "We started really well, going 19-0 up, and I can't remember us starting a Prem game like that for a long time, especially against that quality of opposition.

"It needed to come because we've probably had a slower start to the season than we would have liked so every point, let alone every game, matters now.

"We just went at them, we went forward in attack and in the first 10 seconds Hendo (George Hendy) won the ball back and we got Trokkie (Juarno Augustus) steaming forward before they were even had a chance to think where they were.

"We attacked really well in their last third, and defensively we forced turnovers through jackals, which was really important to us as well.

"I know we've got a strong record at home so when we lost our streak against Gloucester a few weeks ago, we wanted to turn that around."

The game against Bath was a bruising encounter with both sides picking up plenty of injuries.

"I can't say too much because I didn't stay on for the full 80 like so of the guys, but it was draining," said Pearson, who came off in the 54th minute.

"When a team has a 7:1 split on the bench, there's not many teams in the Prem that do that, so you know their intent early on. You know they're going to be direct and play a forwards' game.

"Fortunately for us, it dried up a bit, which meant we could throw it around.

"Speaking to guys like Dingers (Fraser Dingwall), Kem (Josh Kemeny), Mitch (Alex Mitchell) - the boys were drained.

"We're really gritted it out and got the win."