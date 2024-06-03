Overcoming big challenges a source of belief, says Saints centre Dingwall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fraser Dingwall says the challenges Saints have faced this season are a source of confidence for the players.

The black, green and gold will face Bath in the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday having come through an epic encounter with Saracens last Friday.

Saints won that match 22-20, surviving a late scare as they held on to book their place in the showpiece.

And Dingwall feels the obstacles his team have overcome during this campaign have stood them in good stead.

Fraser Dingwall savoured Saints' win against Saracens (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"We've been fortunate enough this year to have a lot of big occasions and face a lot of big challenges," Dingwall said.

"As well as Croke Park, we also think about Munster away and even Exeter away when we were down several points and we were able to come back.

"We've faced so many challenges in this group that if we can just get on the pitch what we want to do, we can beat anyone."

He added: "This season has been crazy already and when it's all done I'm going to have a moment of reflection.

"It will be an unbelievable thing to look back on, which you don't really do when you're in the season.

"It's really nice and I see how much it means to my family, which really hits you.

"As a supporter, to be able to say I'm going to a Prem final with my boyhood club, that means a lot to me."

Dingwall savoured the success against Saracens last Friday, with the cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens crowd producing an incredible atmosphere throughout.

"It was special, that's all I can describe it as," Dingwall said.

"I don't think I've heard that volume from a crowd before. It was so on top of you that you couldn't really hear the person next to you.

"The support was immense and that really did carry us over."

Victory against Saracens set up one final game in a Saints shirt for the likes of Alex Waller, Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam.

And Dingwall said: "It was one of our messages last week that we weren't just fighting for a place in the final, we were fighting for one more week as a group.

"This group is so special in terms of how its connected it is.