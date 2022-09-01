News you can trust since 1869
Ospreys v Saints: Team news for Friday night's pre-season fixture in Bridgend

Alex Mitchell will skipper Saints in their final friendly, against Ospreys in Bridgend on Friday night (kick-off 7pm).

By Tom Vickers
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:23 pm

Mitchell is one of a number of players who will make their first pre-season appearance, with Juarno Augustus, Fraser Dingwall and Ollie Sleightholme also named in the starting 15.

Sam Matavesi, Brandon Nansen and Aaron Hinkley are among the replacements as Saints name a 31-man squad for the battle at Dunraven Brewery Field.

Saints: Hendy; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall, Ramm; Grayson, Mitchell (c); Iyogun, Haywood, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Coles; Scott-Young, Graham, Augustus.

Alex Mitchell

Replacements: A Waller, S Matavesi, Smith, Petch, Heffernan, Moon, Nansen, Hinkley, Irvine, Braley, James, Arden, Collins, J Matavesi, Litchfield, Skosan.

