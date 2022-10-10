Opposition view: Wasps 'gutted' after Saints' late show

Saints scored two tries in the final three minutes to snatch a dramatic 40-36 win in the Gallagher Premiership clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Courtnall Skosan, who had earlier been taken out in the air as Wasps full-back Jacob Umaga saw red, stepped up to deliver the winning try for Phil Dowson's side.

And Blackett was left to rue a game that got away.

Alex Coles gave Saints hope with a try three minutes from time

“The work rate was outstanding, they put a lot of effort into it," Blackett said.

“There’s a lot of guys having their first couple of games of the season as well out there, so there were loads of pleasing parts to it, if we could just have seen it through.

“That’s why we’re obviously gutted – you look at the last 12 minutes and conceding three tries once we went down to 14.

“Obviously it was a penalty try and a red card, but then we conceded two more during that period.

“When you look at off-the-field (Wasps could be facing administration), I think everyone at first is really positive.

“I think it’s only natural that the longer it carries on, the more people will start to get worried.