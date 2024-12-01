Opposition view: Skivington so happy with Gloucester attitude at Saints

Christian Wade up against James Ramm (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

George Skivington praised the 'attitude' and 'doggedness' of his Gloucester players after they secured an impressive 25-17 win at Saints on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cherry and Whites flew into a 22-7 half-time lead as Santiago Carreras scored twice and Zach Mercer added another.

Saints issued a response after half-time but it wasn't to be enough as Phil Dowson's men saw their 13-match home Gallagher Premiership winning streak go up in smoke.

And Skivington said: "I’m really pleased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did think we had a few inaccuracies actually, but the doggedness and fight in the second half was excellent.

“The attitude in shutting down the best attacking team in the league was the big factor.

“I’m pleased with how we played in the first half but more pleased with how we shut them down in the second half."

Gloucester were thrashed 90-0 after sending a second team to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens back in May.

But they more than made up for that on this occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will never forget that match but I’m not sure winning cancels it out," Skivington said.

"Last year happened and that was painful and we have big scars from that but we are a different team this year.

“A lot of the young lads who played in that match are now starters for us."

Argentina full-back Carreras was named man of the match on a day when he notched a total of 20 points for Gloucester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Santi was outstanding," Skivington said. "He showed his world class pedigree in this game, scoring tries, slotting kicks and it's really good to see him back doing that.

"There were a few guys who had really good games. It was a shame Zach (Mercer) got injured towards the end because he was having his best game of the season.

"It was just one of those days where our big names turned up for us, everyone grafted and I'm delighted with the attitude."