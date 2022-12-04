Opposition view: Skivington salutes 'world class' Carreras after win against Saints

Santiago Carreras pulled the strings for Gloucester

Carreras was the creator-in-chief during the first half at Kingsholm, helping his team, who had little of the ball, to punish Saints at every turn.

Phil Dowson's men were particularly porous, and at the other end they were profligate, meaning Gloucester headed in at half-time ahead.

Advertisement

And things got worse after the break as Lewis Ludlam was sin-binned and Gloucester took the game away from Saints, ensuring they would leave with nothing.

Carreras was named man of the match as his side ended a three-game losing streak in the Gallagher Premiership with the 34-19 success.

And Skivington said: “Santi came back and did two days with us last week and we put him at 10 because he’d been playing 10 (for Argentina).

“He hasn’t trained a day at 10 pre-last week and I think this week he really knuckled down and understood the system from that role, rather than from deep, where he’s been playing before.

Advertisement

“But he’s a world-class player, he’s very diligent in what he does, it’s not luck and the boys really fed off that, and he got us on the front foot.”

While Saints dominated for long periods of the game, Gloucester proved far more ruthless in the key moments.

Advertisement

And Skivington said: “I thought the boys were outstanding.

“Obviously, in our last Premiership game here, against Newcastle, we were very disappointed with what we put out on the field and I think that’s probably the first time we’ve done that in a couple of years.

Advertisement