Opposition view: Saracens boss McCall reflects on game that got away at Saints

Mark McCall was left to reflect on a game that got away from his Saracens side on Friday night.

McCall saw his men blow a 26-17 second-half lead to lose 43-31 at Saints, who remain top of the Gallagher PREM table.

Phil Dowson's side had flown into a 17-0 lead before shipping 26 unanswered points to go 26-17 down.

But the black, green and gold got it together again late on as four-try Tommy Freeman propelled them to victory at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

"The first 20-odd minutes we were clearly second best," McCall said.

“They had a lot of the ball, winning lots of collisions, getting speed of ball and looking really good, and we struggled to stop them, to be honest.

“We did mount a bit of a fightback, which we should be proud of and to go in leading at half-time was good, and they were down to 14 men at the start of that (second) half.

“We had a chance and we took a chance and gave ourselves a bit of a lead, but I didn’t really enjoy how it played out from there.

“We threw a long pass, they intercepted and all of a sudden the tide turned quick, and if we want to be the team we want to be, to concede two or three tries quickfire, like we did, it’s not what we want to be like.”