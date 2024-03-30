Opposition view: Saints defeat 'a good lesson' for Saracens, says McCall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Gallagher Premiership champions were beaten 41-30 at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, salvaging a try bonus point thanks to two tries in the final two minutes from Alex Lewington.

Saints flew into a 17-0 lead before being pegged back just before the break, with McCall’s men going in just seven points down at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They cut the gap to four early in the second period, but Saints then delivered a sensational spell in which they took the game away from Saracens.

Mark McCall (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And McCall, who steered his side to a 52-7 win against Harlequins six days earlier, said: "Overall, we're disappointed.

"Last week, we saw, when everyone was at it and engaged, what we are capable of.

"There are some who were at it and some who were a little bit off, and against a good team like Northampton you pay for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We showed some grit in both halves, to fight back from 17-0 down and from 27-13 to 27-20. We were in the game but never really felt we had control of it.

"Overall, it's a good lesson for us that if we want to do what we want to do, we've got to have everyone right at it.

"I don't know (how crucial the try bonus point will be) but we showed some grit and skill at the end to get an unlikely point from it.

"At 17-0 down, we fought our way back into it and at half-time we were within a couple of inches of going 17-17.