Opposition view: Rowntree salutes Munster for passing 'proper test' at Saints

Graham Rowntree

Rowntree's men secured a 17-6 success at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, despite being hit by three sin-binnings during the second half.

Neither team scored a single point after the break as Munster gritted their teeth and got the job done.

Advertisement

And Rowntree, who had seen his side edged out 18-13 by Toulouse a week earlier, said: “It says a lot about the club and our desire to get off the floor and help the man next to you.

“That's Munster DNA anyway. We speak about it a lot, we train it in the week but that was a proper test for us.”

Two Gavin Coombes tries in the first half proved to be key for Munster.

And Rowntree added: “Huge, huge win for us and in the manner that we did it, we dug in there.

Advertisement

“Most of the second half, we were on our own goal-line, three yellow cards.

“I'm proud of them, really proud of them. Our defensive effort there was exceptional.

Advertisement

"The lads have done a lot of good work there with Denis Leamy. He has been great for us, he's really grown into a very good coach.