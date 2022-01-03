Opposition view: McCall salutes Saracens' senior stars after win at Saints

Saracens boss Mark McCall heaped praise on his senior players after the 30-6 win at Saints on Sunday.

By Tom Vickers
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 11:42 am
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 11:44 am
Maro Itoje led the way for Saracens

McCall's men scored three second-half tries as they strengthened their grip on second spot in the Gallagher Premiership.

Saints had gone in at half-time level at 6-6 after a strong first-half performance in which they failed to make an abundance of territory and possession count.

And Saracens stepped things up after the break as they eventually cruised home.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We showed a lot of fight, grit and resolve and we had to tweak a few things in our kicking game and that allowed the rest of our game to lift,” McCall said.

“We had a lot more energy in defence and we attacked a lot better in the second half and the set-piece went to a different level.

"It was just a really good, hard-fought away win.

“When you’re under the pump as we were, in front of a great crowd as Northampton have, in your 22 as often as we were, you need your senior players to step up and I thought across the board ours did.

"I thought Maro (Itoje) had a big game.”

Northampton