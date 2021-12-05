Opposition view: 'I've never known anything like it', says Bath boss Hooper after Saints defeat

Stuart Hooper

Saints scored six tries as they racked up their second successive bonus-point win in the Gallagher Premiership, lifting them to third in the standings.

But for Bath it was a ninth defeat in as many league matches this season, and their misery was amplified by a series of injury issues.

The men from The Rec lost Josh McNally to illness before kick-off and then saw half-backs Danny Cipriani and Ben Spencer forced off before the break.

Mike Williams, who had been sin-binned during the first half, was taken off due to a head injury early in the second period.

And Hooper said: "I've never known anything like it - there's bump after bump.

"We lost Josh McNally in the warm-up and then lost our nine and 10 in the first half of the game.

"It's too early to tell how they all are and we'll wait to see how they are through the week.

"We also lost a couple of players during the week and we had a huge list of people who weren't available to play.

"Northampton got a couple of early tries, it was a couple of poor moments from us and it put us on the back foot.

"What I won't question is the fight and determination of the guys.

"I can't speak highly enough of players like Tom de Glanville, Max Ojomoh, Sam Underhill.

"It makes me very proud of this group.

"There was an opportunity to come here but it changes when we lost players.

"There were moments when we could have got close but it wasn't to be.