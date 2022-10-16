Opposition view: Falcons 'didn't get off the bus in first 20 minutes' against Saints

The Falcons fell 13-0 down and the deficit could have been much greater had Saints made their huge amount of territory and possession pay.

As it was, Phil Dowson's side left the door open, and the Falcons flew through it as they scored twice in the final eight minutes of the half to take a 14-13 lead into the break.

Saints then seemed to regain some control as they moved into a 32-14 lead, but the Falcons fought back again before eventually losing 32-31 in the Gallagher Premiership clash.

And Young, who came off the bench with 28 minutes to go, said: "There were certainly positives to take away from the game, but what we need to focus on is that we need a full 80-minute performance.

"We showed in areas of that game how we can play.

"We pride ourselves on how much effort we put into things and with our mentality from being up north, we need that grit we bring for the full 80 minutes.

"In the first 20 minutes, we didn't actually get off the bus, and that's the most disappointing thing, especially coming to a place like Franklin's Gardens.

Michael Young

"Playing against a team like Saints, who are such a good team and who play with such intensity, we allowed them to take control of the game in that first 20 minutes, and that's what we can't do, especially away from home.

"We put ourselves in a great position at half-time, and if you were a neutral you wouldn't have thought we'd have got that scoreline at half-time, but we dug in.

"We let ourselves down at the start of the second half because we conceded a few penalties, a try and we went down to 13 men.

"We could have capitalised when Northampton were down to 14 men, but we didn't do it.

"We put ourselves in these positions but we didn't capitalise on it.