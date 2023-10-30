Opposition view: Falcons boss Codling frustrated after defeat to Saints

Frustration was the over-riding emotion for Newcastle Falcons boss Alex Codling following Sunday's 16-14 Gallagher Premiership defeat to Saints at Kingston Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brett Connon narrowly missed a late conversion that would have levelled the game, and the Falcons also saw a late attack ended by Tom James, who won a breakdown penalty to make sure Saints were the ones celebrating at the final whistle.

The Falcons had fought bravely until the final whistle but the black, green and gold were able to pick up their first win of the Premiership season, leaving Newcastle bottom of the table after three rounds of action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Codling said: “My over-riding emotion is one of frustration.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Falcons coach Alex Codling makes a point from his stepladder during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Newcastle Falcons and Northampton Saints at Kingston Park on October 29, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“We had lots of possession in the first half but didn’t really make it count, and ultimately one mistake has cost us.

“Congratulations to Northampton on getting the win. They took their one chance, and at the Gallagher Premiership level that’s the difference.

“Very similar to last weekend (when Newcastle lost 18-14 at home to Gloucester), we were pushing right at the end, and we’re not a million miles away.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Codling paid tribute to the Falcons fans who turned out despite torrential rain at Kingston Park.

He said: “It’s obviously frustrating for the coaches, players and I’m sure our supporters.

“I want to thank our fans for coming out again in awful weather, and the support they show to the team is magnificent.

“I would urge them to stick with us because we’re a young group, and we’ll keep working. It’s not easy, but we’ll roll into training on Tuesday and attack Harlequins with the same vigour.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of this weekend's trip to Harlequins, Codling joked: “I’m looking forward to going back down to London because we might see some sunshine!

“All joking aside it would be nice for our lads to get to play in some better conditions than we’ve had the last couple of games, because we’re trying to move the ball. It’s hard to do that when the weather is like it has been the last few weeks, and I’ve felt for the players.

“Quins will provide a similar challenge to Northampton in terms of how they want to play. They’ve got a real attacking mind-set, as do we, but we just have to be a little more precise.

“The big positive this weekend was our discipline compared to last week. We gave away fewer penalties and as a result spent much more time in the opposition half, but we just didn’t make it count.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Set-piece is always key in the Premiership and I thought our scrum went well for the most part, which allows us to get field position.