Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Director of rugby Rob Baxter believes his Exeter Chiefs side 'took a step forward' in their 30-24 defeat at Saints on Saturday evening.

Exeter battled back from 30-10 down to give themselves hope of a dramatic victory with two minutes to go.

But they couldn't quite find one final flourish against a Saints side who had been reduced to 14 men following Rory Hutchinson's yellow card for a high tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the fact his team were eventually beaten, Baxter was upbeat about his side's performance after seeing them dominate long periods of the game at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Rob Baxter (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“We have thought so much about targeting getting something from away games and playing in a way that gives us the best opportunity to do that," said Baxter, who saw his side suffer a late 17-14 loss at home to Leicester Tigers last weekend.

“We got large parts of that right and we spent a lot of time in the right areas of the field.

“We are still patchy on our individual error count, but I think collectively as a team we took a step forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think for a lot of the breakdown problems we can take responsibility for and some of it is fairly simple, and that’s the frustrating thing.

“We are forcing an awful lot that we should be able to let happen if we were a confident side, but that said, we have taken some pretty big steps forward from last week’s game against Leicester.”