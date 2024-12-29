Opposition view: Diamond impressed with Saints' showing against Falcons

Steve Diamond (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Steve Diamond says there will be very few teams who can beat Saints at the Gardens if they play like they did against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday.

Phil Dowson's men cruised to a 61-0 Gallagher Premiership victory against the Falcons, scoring nine tries in the process.

And Diamond admitted the task was just too big for his injury-hit squad.

"We were second to everything in the game but what we do well is manage them well during the week," said the Falcons director of rugby.

"It's just that accumulation of tough games, there's no let-off in the weeks and we do attempt to look after the senior players, but it takes its toll against sides like Northampton.

"They were champions last year, probably not had as good a season as they wanted but down here at the Gardens, if they play like that there will be very few teams who can beat them."

Diamond added: “We were lucky to get nil, if we’re honest.

"But there's a few factors in that. We are where we are with a small squad, we've had a bit of illness in the place, we've had a 10-hour bus journey but they are all excuses. We were beaten on the day by a side that were on fire really - every opportunity they took.

"After the game we talked about keeping fit between the ears. They don't stop trying, they care but we're just not good enough against some opposition - and today was one of those.

"We've got a long trip back, a short turnaround next week, we'll recover them on Monday and see what we can pick out of it. There will be loads to pick out of it - there always is - but it's one of those days where you're beaten by a better team on the day and that's the way it goes sometimes.

"I've been there before, no doubt I'll be there again, but I see the light at the end of the tunnel for Newcastle with the people we're talking about with investment, and that's what we need.

"You see squads like this (at Saints), the surroundings they've got here and Newcastle could be like that so there is light at the end of the tunnel and that's where we want to be."