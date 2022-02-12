Opposition view: Borthwick hails Burns after Leicester Tigers beat Saints

Freddie Burns shone for Tigers against Saints

Burns pulled the strings for his team, racking up three conversions and three penalties in a dominant home display.

He had headed off for a HIA in the first half but was able to return to the field as he put Saints to the sword.

Borthwick was delighted with the 31-year-old's contribution to the cause.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Tigers boss said: “He's been terrific since the day he returned to the club.

“Our supporters played a big part in persuading him to come back to this club and he's been terrific.

“Whatever role he's been asked to do, he's done it.

“He's been excellent and there were a lot of really good performances on the night.

“We've come off two six-day turnarounds against a team that came off a bye but the players fought really hard and they should be really proud of themselves.”

Borthwick was also quick to acknowledge the part the home fans played in his side's win, which strengthened their grip on top spot in the Gallagher Premiership.

“What really pleased me was that we showed such composure after conceding an early try,” Borthwick said.

“We played really well.

“There are clearly areas to work on - we conceded a couple of tries we wouldn't want to give away and a couple of penalties - but we're really pleased with the effort of the guys.

“We want to keep growing and keep building.

“We challenge the guys each week and we've got a fantastic supporter base here.

“There are a lot of things we don't have but every club in the country would want supporters like our supporters - they're wonderful.