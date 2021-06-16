One Saints player in Premiership dream team
Saints lock David Ribbans has been named in the BT Sport Premiership dream team for the 2020/21 season.
Ribbans has been a stand-out player for the black, green and gold, recently securing Saints' players' player of the season and supporters' player of the season awards.
And now he gets further recognition, being selected as one of the best 15 players in this season's Gallagher Premiership.
BT Sport Dream Team 2021: Charles Piutau (Bristol Bears); Tom O’Flaherty (Exeter Chiefs), Semi Radradra (Bristol Bears), Piers O’Conor (Bristol Bears), Josh Bassett (Wasps); Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins); Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Akker van der Merwe (Sale Sharks), John Afoa (Bristol Bears); Chris Vui (Bristol Bears), David Ribbans (Saints); Dave Ewers (Exeter Chiefs), Will Evans (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)