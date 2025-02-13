Nottingham v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Friday's cup clash

Alex Coles returns for Saints on Friday night (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints will welcome back four first-team regulars when they travel to Nottingham for the final match of the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manny Iyogun, Alex Coles, Tom Litchfield and George Hendy all return from injury to start against the Championship outfit at The Bay.

Angus Scott-Young will skipper the side from seven again, while Saints hand first starts to flanker Archie Benson and Samoa No.8 Iakopo Mapu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngster Rafe Witheat is handed his second Saints start on the wing.

Tighthead prop Elliott Millar Mills starts for the first time since Saints beat Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria on December 14.

Tom Pearson is on a Saints bench that contains youngsters such as Jonny Weimann, Billy Pasco and Will Glister.

Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Sam Graham, Callum Hunter-Hill, Archie McParland, Chunya Munga, Toby Thame and Robbie Smith are on the unavailable list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Aiden Ainsworth-Cave and Ollie Scola are on international duty.

Nottingham: 15. Ryan Olowofela; 14. David Williams (c), 13. Jack Stapley, 12. Javiah Pohe, 11. Harry Graham; 10. Matthew Arden, 9. Will Yarnell; 1. Kai Owen, 2. Harry Clayton, 3. Dan Richardson; 4. Jack Shine, 5. Sebastian Ferreira; 6. Sam Green, 7. Nathan Tweedy (vc), 8. James Cherry.

Replacements: 16. Antonio Harris, 17. Aniseko Sio, 18. Xavier Valentine, 19. Jay Ecclesfield, 20. Kody Vereti, 21. Toby Venner, 22. Tom Threlfall, 23. Sam Mercer.

Saints: 15. George Hendy; 14. Rafe Witheat, 13. Tom Litchfield, 12. Charlie Savala, 11. Tom Seabrook; 10. George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9. Tom James; 1. Emmanuel Iyogun, 2. Craig Wright, 3. Elliot Millar Mills; 4. Ed Prowse, 5. Alex Coles; 6. Archie Benson, 7. Angus Scott-Young (c), 8. Iakopo Mapu.

Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tom West, 18. Beltus Nonleh, 19. Tom Pearson, 20. Fyn Brown, 21. Jonny Weimann, 22. Billy Pasco, 23. Will Glister.