Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors: Full team news for Friday's Gallagher Premiership game

Courtnall Skosan

The South Africa wing, a summer signing from the Sigma Lions, will wear the No.11 shirt this week.

Skosan's introduction is one of two changes to the Saints back-line following the defeat at Wasps last time out.

Rory Hutchinson also comes in, replacing Matt Proctor, who is ruled out with a hand injury.

George Furbank is also sidelined, as he goes through return-to-play protocols, meaning Tommy Freeman switches to full-back to allow Skosan to start on the wing.

Both half-backs will be reaching milestones this week as Dan Biggar celebrates his 50th Saints appearance and Alex Mitchell reaches 50 Premiership games.

In the pack, Alex Waller returns in place of Nick Auterac, who is not in the squad. Manny Iyogun will look to get his first game time of the campaign from the bench.

Teimana Harrison gets the nod at No.8, meaning Juarno Augustus will have to make do with a role as a replacement this week.

Piers Francis is ready to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a shoulder injury as he is also named among the replacements.

Saints again go for a 6:2 split on the bench, with Frank Lomani and Francis the only backs.

Mike Haywood and Tom Wood return to the matchday squad.

Saints: Freeman; Sleightholme, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Painter, Wood, Augustus, Lomani, Francis, Coles.

Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Doel, Lawrence, Venter, van der Merwe; Smith, Heinz (c); Sutherland, Annett, Judge; A Kitchener, G Kitchener; Hatherell, Lewis, Kvesic.