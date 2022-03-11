Northampton Saints v Wasps: Full team news for Sunday's game at the Gardens

Furbank missed last weekend's 35-30 defeat at Gloucester as he was training with England, but he's back to boost the black, green and gold this time round.

James Grayson comes in at fly-half for Dan Biggar, who is skippering Wales against France in the Six Nations.

Matt Proctor misses out this weekend, with skipper Fraser Dingwall and Rory Hutchinson forming the centre pairing.

George Furbank starts at full-back for Saints against Wasps

Alex Waller is back, replacing Manny Iyogun, while Paul Hill and Teimana Harrison have been passed fit after missing last weekend's game at Kingsholm.

Waller will be one of two Saints players celebrating milestones this weekend as he breaks the Gallagher Premiership appearance record for a prop.

The 32-year-old loosehead will make his 231st league appearance in the clash at the Gardens, moving past Duncan Bell on the all-time list to become the leading prop forward in Premiership history.

David Ribbans is the other Saint reaching a significant total as he hits 100 Saints appearances.

As for Wasps, they make three personnel changes and one positional switch from the team that played against Bristol Bears.

Brad Shields returns from injury to captain the side in the absence of Joe Launchbury. Shields is joined in the back row by the Willis brothers, Tom and Jack.

Jack Willis is one of four players to be making their 50th Premiership appearance against Saints. Willis, Tom West, Jacob Umaga and Nizaam Carr all reach the milestone at the Gardens.

Umaga switches from full-back to fly-half, as he partners Dan Robson at half-back. Marcus Watson takes his place at 15. He is joined by Paolo Odogwu and Josh Bassett in the back three.

Tim Cardall starts in the second row, alongside Elliott Stooke.

West forms the front row with Gabriel Oghre and Biyi Alo once more.

The centre partnership is unchanged from round 18, as Ryan Mills partners Sam Spink.

Carr is named on the bench alongside the returning Dan Frost, Robin Hislop and Vaea Fifita. They are joined by Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Will Porter, Charlie Atkinson and Jimmy Gopperth as the other replacements.

Saints: Furbank; Skosan, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Collins; Grayson, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa; Coles, Harrison, Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Carey, Nansen, Tonks, James, Francis, Sleightholme.

Wasps: Watson; Odogwu, Spink, Mills, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; West, Oghre, Alo; Cardall, Stooke; Shields (c), J Willis, T Willis.