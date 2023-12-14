Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "Clearly Toulon have got individuals around the park who can make things happen. That individual flair and brilliance coupled with the identity of Toulon of being able to move around. They can attack you with offloads and the ability to go fast from quick lineouts, from quick taps from a bright nine, crossfield kicks from Biggs (Dan Biggar) as and when he plays or they’ve got a scrum that can dominate you, they’ve got a lineout that can over the top of you. It’s one of those sides where every element of your game need to be on point or you’re going to come unstuck."