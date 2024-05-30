Northampton Saints v Saracens: Full team news for the Premiership play-off semi-final
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pearson wears the seven shirt after returning to action from the bench last time out.
The flanker had previously been battling an injury after lining up against Saracens at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on March 29.
The only other change to the team that beat Gloucester 90-0 on May 11 comes at centre as Burger Odendaal starts, with Tommy Freeman moving to the wing.
Saints opt for a 6:2 split on the bench, with the likes of Sam Graham and Lewis Ludlam among the replacements.
Callum Braley is the only player currently on the injured list.
Saracens have been handed a big boost as Alex Lozowski returns to the squad for the first time since November.
But Rotimi Segun, Sean Maitland and Alex Goode have all been ruled out of the semi-final with season-ending injuries.
Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Odendaal, Dingwall, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Lawes ©, Pearson, Augustus.
Replacements: S Matavesi, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Mayanavanua, Graham, Ludlam, James, Hendy.
Saracens: Daly; Lewington, Cinti, Tompkins, Parton; Farrell (c), van Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni; Itoje, Isiekwe; Gonzalez, Earl, B Vunipola.
Replacements: Dan, Mawi, Hoskins, Tizard, McFarland, Willis, Davies, Lozowski.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.