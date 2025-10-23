Northampton Saints v Saracens: Big match preview

Saints won at Saracens in the PREM Rugby Cup last month (photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Competition: Gallagher PREM (round five)

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Friday, October 24, 2025, 7.45pm

Weather forecast: 8c, partly cloudy

Live television coverage: TNT Sports

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe

Assistant referees: Harry Walbaum and Andrew Jackson

No.4: Neil Chivers

TMO: Christophe Ridley

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Fraser Dingwall (c), 11 Edoardo Todaro; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Robbie Smith, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Tom Lockett, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht; 6 Alex Coles, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Henry Pollock.

Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Emmanuel Iyogun, 18 Luke Green, 19 Ed Prowse, 20 Callum Chick, 21 Archie McParland, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Tom Litchfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saracens: 15 Max Malins; 14 Noah Caluori, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jack Bracken; 10 Fergus Burke, 9 Charlie Bracken; 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Theo Dan, 3 Marco Riccioni, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Hugh Tizard; 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Andy Onyeama-Christie, 8 Tom Willis.

Replacements: 16 James Hadfield, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Marcus Street, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Theo McFarland, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Gareth Simpson, 23 Angus Hall.

Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Curtis Langdon, Cleopas Kundiona, Elliot Millar Mills, James Ramm, Ollie Sleightholme, Charlie Ulcoq.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, May 17, 2025: Saints 28 Saracens 24 (Gallagher PREM)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "They're very good and I could list all their forwards, in terms of the carry power of Tom Willis, of Theo Dan and the experience of a Lion in Maro Itoje as captain. (Juan Martin) Gonzalez I’ve always liked as a player – I think he’s outstanding – Ben Earl is an international seven, so there’s all sorts, and I’ve missed out three or four players there. They’re obviously kicking to contest more – we saw that against Sale – but I think when they get those contests back, when they get these turnover balls, they’re moving the ball to someone like Max Malins, who looks a class act in terms of breaking the line, and they’ve scored a lot of points. So, they’re a side who have an axe to grind about last year, who have brought back a huge leader for them, in Owen Farrell, who has obviously galvanised that group, and there’s quality all over the pitch. That’s an exciting opportunity for us."

Saracens wing Noah Caluori: “We have some good momentum off the back of last week and there’s a good buzz around the training ground. Everyone’s always focused on the next job, we always talk about going back to zero. We’ve done that, and we’re now fully focused on how we’re going to deal with Saints.”

Opposition danger man: It would be easy to pick out breakthrough star Noah Caluori, who scored five tries last weekend, or Tom Willis, who is just such a huge back row presence, but Max Malins’ all-round ability will be a real threat to Saints and the full-back will need to be stopped at source.

Tom Vickers’ prediction: The areas that have troubled Saints so far this season would seem to be ones Saracens excel at, notably the high ball and keeping pressure on in the opposition 22. Saints have given away plenty of penalties under duress during the early part of this campaign and they have struggled to win the aerial battle, which is something Saracens will obviously look to use to their advantage. Mark McCall’s men have a game style that could be Saints’ kryptonite this week, but in front of a sell-out crowd at the Gardens, the heart says Phil Dowson’s men may just be able to edge it. However, they will have to produce comfortably their best performance of the campaign to do it. Saints 25 Saracens 23.