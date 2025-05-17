Northampton Saints v Saracens: Big match preview

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round 17)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "It's the last game at home this season for the fans and the support they've given us this year. There's loads of things for motivation, there's tons around momentum and our game that we want to get right, how we want to sign off here but also going into Cardiff clearly. There's a ton of motivation but most of it sits around the connectivity of the group and the respect we want to show people like Juarno (Augustus), Burger (Odendaal), Temo (Mayanavanua), all those lads who are leaving and who have committed to the club over a long period of time.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall: "It'll be the first time their home fans will be able to see their team since that famous win against Leinster, which is an incredible achievement by them, so you know it's going to be a full house. It was a brilliant performance (from Saints in Dublin). They really rose to the occasion which is a sign of a really good team. They've obviously been in some big games over the last few years and have gained some valuable experience from them. Now that they have a group that have been together for some time going one step further every season, it's a sign of a team going in the right direction. If you look at our season as a whole, we've won nine Premiership games and lost seven which indicates an inconsistent team. The way I look at it, we've played at a very high level at times but the gap between our best performance and worst performance is too big. That's the challenge, to become a really consistent team and narrow that gap. We've had 16 games before this to learn from, we know what our best is and will need to recreate that on Saturday."