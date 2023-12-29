Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round 10)

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 3.05pm

Alex Coles scored in the win at Gloucester last weekend and will make his 100th Saints appearance on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Weather forecast: 11c, windy

Live television coverage: TNT Sports

Referee: Matthew Carley

Assistant referees: Craig Maxwell-Keys and Peter Allen

No.4: James Clarke

TMO: David Rose

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Odendaal, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, Davison; Munga, Coles; Scott-Young, Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: Langdon, Haffar, Hill, Moon, Lawes, Graham, Braley, Litchfield.

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Roebuck, S James, R du Preez, Reed; Ford, Warr; Harrison, Cowan-Dickie, Schonert; Wiese, Hill; van Rhyn, Curry (c), JL du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, Onasanya, Opoku-Fordjour, Beaumont, Dugdale, Thomas, L James, Veainu.

Not available for Saints selection: Fraser Dingwall, George Hendy, Tom James (suspended), Lewis Ludlam, Joel Matavesi, James Ramm, Tom Seabrook, Robbie Smith.

Most recent meeting: Sunday, October 15, 2023: Sale Sharks 20 Saints 15 (Gallagher Premiership)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "They're a very good side, beaten finalists last year with a point to prove. Clearly the squad has bought into what Alex Sanderson's trying to build there and we know they're a quality side. They're one above us in the league so it's a top-of-the-table clash."

Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson: “We’re still going well. Having said that, in terms of our performance I still think there’s loads more to come from us all. That’s really exciting, isn’t it? We still need to be better in all areas of the game because a game’s big moments turn on small hinges and we need to make sure we turn those big moments into our favour as much as we can, but we’ve not hit our straps yet. There’s a lot more in us yet I think, and that’s a great thing to be able to say at this stage of the season.”

Opposition dangerman: Sale pose plenty of problems across the park but George Ford is so key in steering his side and he will look to step up in what are likely to be difficult conditions for both teams.