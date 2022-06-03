Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons: Full team news for Saturday's key game at the Gardens

Lewis Ludlam

Ludlam suffered a thumb injury last time out, against Saracens, forcing him to withdraw from a Red Rose training camp.

But he is able to start against Newcastle as Saints look to secure the win they need to book a Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final place.

There is more good news on the bench as David Ribbans and Juarno Augustus have both recovered from injury problems to take their place among the replacements.

There are four changes to the team that lost 42-38 at Saracens last month.

Rory Hutchinson replaces Courtnall Skosan in the backline, meaning Matt Proctor moves to the wing.

Alex Waller comes in for Manny Iyogun at loosehead, Sam Matavesi replaces Mike Haywood at hooker and Paul Hill comes in at tighthead for Ehren Painter.

For Newcastle, former Saints star Luther Burrell starts at centre, with another ex-Northampton player, Joel Hodgson, steering the ship from fly-half.

Saints: Furbank; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Coles, Ratuniyarawa; Lawes, Hinkley, Ludlam (c).Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Painter, Ribbans, Nansen, Augustus, James, Skosan.