Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons: Full team news for Saturday's game

Henry Walker (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)

Henry Walker will make his Saints debut when he starts against Newcastle Falcons at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Hooker Walker arrived from Championship club Ealing Trailfinders earlier this month and comes in for Curtis Langdon, who is given a breather on the bench.

Tom West replaces Manny Iyogun at loosehead, while there is a welcome return to action for Josh Kemeny as he overcomes a leg injury to start at six.

Henry Pollock replaces Juarno Augustus at No.8, while Alex Coles moves back to the second row, with Tom Lockett not in the squad this weekend.

Ollie Sleightholme comes in for James Ramm on the wing, while Fraser Dingwall skippers Saints as he replaces Rory Hutchinson at centre.

Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Sam Graham, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame, Robbie Smith and Craig Wright are on the unavailable list this weekend.

For Newcastle, Connor Doherty replaces Cameron Hutchison at inside centre following the broken thumb he picked up against Bath last weekend.

The Falcons’ bench sees the return of fit-again lock-forward John Hawkins.

Saints: 15. George Hendy; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Tom Litchfield, 12. Fraser Dingwall (c), 11. Ollie Sleightholme; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Tom West, 2. Henry Walker, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Chunya Munga, 5. Alex Coles; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Henry Pollock.

Replacements: 16. Curtis Langdon, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Luke Green, 19. Temo Mayanavanua, 20. Angus Scott-Young, 21. Iakopo Mapu, 22. Archie McParland, 23. Rory Hutchinson.

Newcastle Falcons: 15. Ben Redshaw; 14. Adam Radwan, 13. Alex Hearle, 12. Connor Doherty, 11. Ben Stevenson; 10 Brett Connon, 9. Sam Stuart; 1. Murray McCallum, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Richard Palframan; 4 Sebastian de Chaves, 5. Kiran McDonald; 6. Freddie Lockwood, 7. Tom Gordon, 8. Callum Chick (c).

Replacements: 16. Ollie Fletcher, 17. Micky Rewcastle, 18. Callum Hancock, 19. John Hawkins, 20. Philip van der Walt, 21. Hugh O’Sullivan, 22. Kieran Wilkinson, 23. Oli Spencer.