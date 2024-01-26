Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons: Full team news for Saturday's game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hamer-Webb joined on a deal until the end of the month and the 23-year-old former Bath back helps to cover for Saints’ international absences.

The black, green and gold are without seven players due to England duty, but Rory Hutchinson is available despite his Scotland call-up.

Hutchinson will make his 150th Saints appearance as he moves from centre to full-back this weekend.

Rory Hutchinson will make his 150th Saints appearance as he starts at full-back (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tom Litchfield and Burger Odendaal are the centre pairing, while Edinburgh loanee Charlie Savala starts at fly-half as Fin Smith is with England.

Alex Mitchell is also away so Tom James is at scrum-half.

There is a big boost in the pack as skipper Lewis Ludlam is ready to start for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain against Harlequins in November.

Ludlam is named in a back row that also includes Courtney Lawes and Sam Graham.

Chunya Munga comes into the second row, while Sam Matavesi is passed fit and returns at hooker.

Saints go with a 6:2 split on the bench, with Callum Braley covering scrum-half and Joel Matavesi able to cover centre and fly-half.

For Newcastle, captain Callum Chick returns as he starts at No.8.

Argentina wing Mateo Carreras, who scored the Premiership’s try of the season in last year’s corresponding fixture, is able to make the bench.

Saints: Hutchinson; Hamer-Webb, Odendaal, Litchfield, Sleightholme; Savala, James; A Waller, S Matavesi, Davison; Mayanavanua, Munga; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Graham.

Replacements: R Smith, Haffar, Millar Mills, Moon, Augustus, Scott-Young, Braley, J Matavesi.

Newcastle Falcons: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Moroni, Hutchison, Stevenson; Johnson, O’Sullivan; Brantingham, Byrne, McCallum; Hawkins, de Chaves; Cross, Pepper, Chick (c).