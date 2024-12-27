Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons: Big match preview

Saints were beaten at Saracens last weekend (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round nine)

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, December 29, 2024, 3pm

Weather forecast: 5c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: TNT Sports

Referee: Luke Pearce

Assistant referees: Hamish Smales and Wayne Falla

No.4: Jonathan Cook

TMO: Dean Richards

Saints: 15. George Hendy; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Tom Litchfield, 12. Fraser Dingwall (c), 11. Ollie Sleightholme; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Tom West, 2. Henry Walker, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Chunya Munga, 5. Alex Coles; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Henry Pollock.

Replacements: 16. Curtis Langdon, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Luke Green, 19. Temo Mayanavanua, 20. Angus Scott-Young, 21. Iakopo Mapu, 22. Archie McParland, 23. Rory Hutchinson.

Newcastle Falcons: 15. Ben Redshaw; 14. Adam Radwan, 13. Alex Hearle, 12. Connor Doherty, 11. Ben Stevenson; 10 Brett Connon, 9. Sam Stuart; 1. Murray McCallum, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Richard Palframan; 4 Sebastian de Chaves, 5. Kiran McDonald; 6. Freddie Lockwood, 7. Tom Gordon, 8. Callum Chick (c).

Replacements: 16. Ollie Fletcher, 17. Micky Rewcastle, 18. Callum Hancock, 19. John Hawkins, 20. Philip van der Walt, 21. Hugh O’Sullivan, 22. Kieran Wilkinson, 23. Oli Spencer.

Not available for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Sam Graham, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame, Robbie Smith, Craig Wright.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, January 27, 2024: Saints 38 Newcastle Falcons 13 (Gallagher Premiership)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “Steve Diamond has talked up what he wanted to do, and he’s actually done it straight off the bat. They beat Saracens and they’ve shown that they’re a very capable side. He’s reinstilled some of the grit they always competed with and they’re a dangerous team who have got some very dangerous individuals from a carrying point of view. They’ve got (Callum) Chick, (Jamie) Blamire and I really like (Tom) Gordon, the seven, he’s outstanding. They’ve also got (Ben) Stevenson and (Adam) Radwan in the backline who are dangerous characters. They’ve got dangerous players, they’re very direct and they’re very, very tough and in your face.”

Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Steve Diamond: “Northampton are still a very good side who can beat anybody on their day, but they’ve just been on the rough end of a couple of recent results. They’re very well coached, they’re formidable at home and it’s a different kind of proposition to what we had last weekend against Bath. They might not have the same bulk and forward momentum that Bath have got, but they’re ruthless on turnovers and they’ll pounce on any mistakes we make. Our focus is just on getting our own stuff right, taking our opportunities and defending as honestly and diligently as we have been doing. If we do all of those things it could be a close game, and once it’s a close game then you’ve got a chance.”

Opposition dangerman: Adam Radwan has pace to burn and, if given space, the winger can cause real problems.

Tom Vickers’ prediction: Newcastle Falcons have produced some impressive performances so far this season, but a festive fixture at home really should give Saints a platform for victory as they bid to bounce back from the defeat at Saracens. Saints 33 Newcastle Falcons 18.