Northampton Saints v Munster: Full team news for Sunday's Champions Cup clash

Juarno Augustus

Lawes made his return from concussion as a replacement in the 46-12 defeat at La Rochelle last weekend, but he will now start for the first time since September 24.

The England star takes the place of Alex Coles, who is added to the 'not considered for selection list'.

Augustus shone against La Rochelle late on, and he comes in for Aaron Hinkley, with skipper Lewis Ludlam switching back to flanker.

Hutchinson replaces Fraser Dingwall at centre, while Mitchell comes in for Tom James at scrum-half.

The other two changes see Ehren Painter start in place of the unavailable Paul Hill and Sam Matavesi come in for Robbie Smith.

Saints have gone with a 6:2 split on the bench.

Mike Haywood is back among the replacements after recovering from concussion, while Callum Braley gets a chance to be part of the 23.

Coles, Matthew Arden, James Fish, Sam Graham, James Grayson, Paul Hill and Ollie Sleightholme are all unavailable this weekend.

For Munster, hooker Niall Scannell starts on his 150th appearance for the club with four changes and one positional switch following last weekend’s 18-13 defeat to Toulouse.

Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue come into the side, with captain Peter O’Mahony moving to openside flanker.

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Proctor, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, Painter; Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Petch, Moon, Scott-Young, Hinkley, Braley, Dingwall.

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Crowley, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Loughman, N Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Beirne; O’Donoghue, O’Mahony (c), Coombes.