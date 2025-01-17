Northampton Saints v Munster: Big match preview

James Ramm scored as Saints beat Munster in the Champions Cup round of 16 last season (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Competition: Investec Champions Cup (Pool 3, match four of four)

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, January 18, 2025, 3.15pm

Weather forecast: 2c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: Premier Sports 2

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Assistant referees: Saba Abulashvili (Georgia), Rhys Jones (Wales)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Saints: 15 James Ramm; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Fraser Dingwall (c), 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 Tom Seabrook; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Tarek Haffar, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Alex Coles, 5 Tom Lockett; 6 Josh Kemeny, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Juarno Augustus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Tom West, 18 Luke Green, 19 Callum Hunter-Hill, 20 Angus Scott-Young, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Tom James, 23 Tom Litchfield.

Munster: 15 Mike Haley; 14 Calvin Nash, 13 Tom Farrell, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Diarmuid Kilgallen; 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Conor Murray; 1 Dian Bleuler, 2 Diarmuid Barron, 3 Oli Jager, 4 Fineen Wycherley, 5 Tadhg Beirne (c); 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Alex Kendellen, 8 Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: 16 Niall Scannell, 17 John Ryan, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Tom Ahern, 20 Jack O’Donoghue, 21 Paddy Patterson, 22 Tony Butler, 23 Brian Gleeson.

Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Sam Graham, George Hendy, Emmanuel Iyogun, Temo Mayanavanua, Chunya Munga, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame, Ollie Sleightholme, Robbie Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recent meeting: Sunday, April 7, 2024:Saints 24 Munster 14 (Investec Champions Cup round of 16)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "We've had them the past couple of seasons, played them twice last year, they're packed full of Irish internationals, they will be upset as Sarries were last year with their two results against us. There will be no lack of intent from an Irish side with a tonne of quality. They've had a coaching change recently so that will have an impact in terms of the way they play and how galvanised they are. There's tonnes of quality and you saw that in the Saracens game last weekend (when Munster won 17-12)."

Munster interim head coach Ian Costello: “Northampton is a whole different threat altogether. They have unbelievable speed, probably the best passing team that I’ve seen, and they’re just starting to hit a bit of form. We have had some good battles over there. We will take a lot of confidence from keeping Saracens try-less, but we have to be realistic and know that it is a whole different threat. (Former Saints boss) Chris Boyd is here to give us a few tips as well.”

Opposition dangerman: Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne is a real threat around the park and he will look to make a big impact at the breakdown and in the set piece to give Munster the platform to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Vickers’ prediction: Munster are always a tough nut to crack so you never expect anything but a tight tussle against them. Saints will need to hit the heights physically if they are to win this one with a home round of 16 tie the prize for the victors. Saints 22 Munster 20.