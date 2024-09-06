Northampton Saints v Leinster: Team news for Saturday's pre-season clash

By Tom Vickers
Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:02 BST
Saints have named a 31-man squad for the pre-season opener against Leinster at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

James Ramm will captain the side from full-back, with the likes of Rory Hutchinson and Tom Seabrook also bringing experience to the backline.

In the pack, there are starts for summer signings Callum Hunter-Hill and Josh Kemeny.

Fellow new recruits Tom West, Luke Green and Archie Benson are also primed for their black, green and gold bows from the bench.

Callum Hunter-Hill will start for Saints against Leinster (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)placeholder image
Callum Hunter-Hill will start for Saints against Leinster (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)

Guest player Sione Va’enuku, who can play at centre, is among the replacements.

Aiden Ainsworth-Cave, ​Emeka Atuanya, Juarno Augustus, Fyn Brown, George Hendy, Tom James, Tom Litchfield, Tom Lockett, George Makepeace-Cubitt and George Smith are all unavailable, while Saints’ England internationals can’t feature until the Gallagher Premiership season opener at Bath on Friday, September 20.

Temo Mayanavanua is on international duty with Fiji.

Saints will play two pre-season games, with Saturday’s clash followed be another home match, against Bedford Blues, next Friday night.

Saints team to face Leinster: James Ramm (c); Will Glister, Toby Thame, Rory Hutchinson, Tom Seabrook; Charlie Savala, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 Elliot Millar Mills; 4 Callum Hunter-Hill, 5 Chunya Munga; 6 Josh Kemeny, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Sam Graham.

Replacements: Robbie Smith, Craig Wright, Tarek Haffar, Tom West, Ed Prowse, Luke Green, Archie Benson, Reuben Logan, Angus Scott-Young, Henry Pollock, Jonny Weimann, Rafe Witheat, Toby Cousins, Sione Va’enuku (guest player), Billy Pasco, Ewan Baker.

