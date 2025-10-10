Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers: Full team news for Saturday's game

Henry Pollock, Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell and Tommy Freeman are ready to return for Saints on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A host of key players have been taken off Saints' 'not considered for selection' list for Saturday's East Midlands derby clash with Leicester Tigers at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 3.05pm).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among them are the four British & Irish Lions stars, who return from their mandatory rest period to feature against Tigers in the Gallagher PREM clash.

Tommy Freeman will make his 100th Saints appearance as he lines up on the wing, while Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith team up at half-back. Henry Pollock is on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser Dingwall returns from injury to start at centre, while Craig Wright and Josh Kemeny are also fit again as they are named among the replacements.

Trevor Davison is back from the concussion he suffered against Exeter Chiefs last month as he lines up at tighthead.

Luke Green gets a place on the bench as back-up to Davison, with Cleopas Kundiona and Elliot Millar Mills having suffered injuries in the thrilling 37-35 win at Gloucester last Sunday.

Hooker Robbie Smith starts for Saints for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury against Sale Sharks at the Gardens last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Coles shifts to six, with Tom Lockett coming in to partner JJ van der Mescht in the second row.

September player of the month Callum Chick will once again skipper Saints from No.8.

Kundiona and Millar Mills are on this weekend's unavailable list, along with Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Tom James, Curtis Langdon, Chunya Munga, James Ramm, Ollie Sleightholme and Charlie Ulcoq.

But notably, Sam Graham, Tom West and Amena Caqusau have been taken off the list, meaning they should now be available for selection when required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Saints player is named on the Leicester bench this weekend as Tarek Haffar, who made the move up the M1 during the summer, wears the No.17 shirt.

Billy Searle keeps his place at 10, with Australian ace James O’Connor set for a debut as a replacement.

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Edoardo Todaro; 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Robbie Smith, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Tom Lockett, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht; 6 Alex Coles, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Callum Chick (c).

Replacements: 16 Craig Wright, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Luke Green, 19 Josh Kemeny, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Archie McParland, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Tom Litchfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester Tigers: 15 Freddie Steward; 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Will Wand, 12 Solomone Kata, 11 Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10 Billy Searle, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Jamie Blamire, 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Harry Wells, 5 Ollie Chessum (c); 6 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Emeka Ilione.

Replacements: 16 Charlie Clare, 17 Tarek Haffar, 18 Will Hurd, 19 Joaquin Moro, 20 Olly Cracknell, 21 Tom Whiteley, 22 James O'Connor, 23 Orlando Bailey.