Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers: Full team news for Saturday's clash

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Tommy Freeman return after completing their mandatory 10-week break following England's summer tour of Australia.

And Dan Biggar is set to make his first appearance of the season, having recovered from the illness that forced him to withdraw from the game against London Irish last Saturday.

Fraser Dingwall is also back, starting alongside Rory Hutchinson at centre.

Lewis Ludlam

That allows Matt Proctor to move to the wing, with he and Freeman occupying the wide berths.

Tom Collins drops to the bench, while Ollie Sleightholme is not in the matchday 23.

James Grayson will be among the replacements as he moves aside to allow Biggar to start at fly-half.

There are also several changes in the pack, with Manny Iyogun coming in for Alex Waller, who was forced off after failing a head injury assessment last weekend, and Alfie Petch replacing Paul Hill.

Alex Coles moves to the second row so that Lawes can start at six, while Ludlam skippers Saints as he replaces Aaron Hinkley at seven.

Ethan Waller is ready to make his Saints return from the bench following his summer switch from Worcester Warriors.

As for Leicester, they will be skippered by No.8 Hanro Liebenberg.

Freddie Steward is back at 15 to make his first appearance of the season.

Last season's Premiership final hero Freddie Burns returns to partner Jack van Poortvliet as the starting half-backs.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Proctor; Biggar, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Petch; Salakaia-Loto, Coles; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, E Waller, Hill, Moon, Scott-Young, James, Grayson, Collins.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Potter, Porter, Gopperth, Nadolo; Burns, van Poortvliet; Cronin, Clare, Cole; Chessum, Green; Martin, Reffell, Liebenberg (c).