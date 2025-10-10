Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers: Big match preview

Competition: Gallagher PREM (round three)

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “They (Leicester) are very strong. I thought they were probably unlucky in the first half to be that far behind because they played pretty well. I read (Leicester boss) Geoff Parling's notes and he said something similar about them not converting some of their opportunities and there was a runaway try early in the second half to go 19-0 behind. Set piece came to the fore and it gave people like (Jack) van Poortvliet and the two very powerful, athletic wingers (Adam Radwan and Ollie Hassell-Collins) the chance to get them back in the game and they were very impressive, certainly a handful. Radwan has been a great addition - I've really enjoyed watching him as a player. Obviously Hassell-Collins on the other side, means they've got two powerful wingers. They've got a powerful centre with (Solomone) Kata, Billy Searle is a good distributor and van Poortvliet is one of the best nines in the world. He had a great Argentina tour, he's a class act, he tore us apart here last year and I love to watch him as a player. The forward pack, I can name a ton of players in there - British & Irish Lions and a heritage of set-piece dominance for a long time."