Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 2.45pm

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

James Ramm in action for Saints at Gloucester back in December

Weather forecast: 6c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: PRTV Live

Referee: Adam Leal

Saints: Ramm; Freeman; Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Collins; Grayson, Braley; A Waller, R Smith, Painter; Ribbans, Moon; Coles, Scott-Young, Graham.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Petch, Salakaia-Loto, Hinkley, Garside, F Smith, Skosan.

Gloucester: Evans; May, Harris, S Atkinson, Thorley; Carreras, Meehan; Rapava-Ruskin, Blake, Gotovtsev; Clarke, Alemanno; Ackermann, Ludlow, Tuisue (c).

Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Clement, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.

Not considered for Saints selection: Paul Hill, Juarno Augustus, Callum Burns, George Furbank, Mike Haywood, Emmanuel Iyogun, Tom James, Joel Matavesi, Matt Proctor, Ollie Sleightholme.

International duty: Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, December 3, 2022: Gloucester 34 Saints 19 (Gallagher Premiership)

Tom’s preview: Last season, a defeat to Gloucester actually served to spark Saints into life.

The black, green and gold looked like they had lost all hope of finishing in the top four of the Gallagher Premiership after the Cherry and Whites hit them late on at Kingsholm.

That 35-30 loss in March 2022 was Saints' fourth in succession in the Gallagher Premiership - and it ensured they remained on a downward spiral.

But it was to prove to be the catalyst as Saints started to finally build some momentum.

They won six of their final seven league matches, bagging bonus points galore as they propelled themselves up the table and into the play-offs.

This year, they don't require such a revival with six games to go.

In fact, it is they who are defending a top-four spot rather than chasing it.

And how significant this weekend's renewal of rivalries with Gloucester seems to that ambition.

George Skivington's side are just a point and a place below third-placed Saints, who came back from 34-19 down late on to secure a stunning win against Sale Sharks last Saturday.

It is the time of year when momentum is all important, and Saints know just how much a third league win in a row would mean to them.

But they also know all about how difficult Gloucester are to beat, especially as the Cherry and Whites, like Sale, possess the kind of mauling game that seems to be Saints' kryptonite.

Skivington’s side absolutely love a lineout drive, and if given enough chances to apply the pressure close to the opposition line, they will surely profit.

That is a real worry for Saints this weekend as they struggled to come up with any solutions when they tried to swim against the Sharks tide last Saturday.

It almost looked inevitable any time their pack got the chance to put a push together.

And if Saints can't turn things around quickly in that department, they will see their hopes of a vital victory go up in smoke.

We know what Phil Dowson's side are good at, they are just continually searching for ways to do it for longer.

That is the constant message, the continual drive.

They have a style that can trouble Gloucester – it's just about which side is going to be able to be able to implement their game plan for the longest period of time.

If that is Saints, then their supporters will be on their feet again, just as they were during the fantastic closing stages of last Saturday's game.

It was an atmosphere that felt so special, and the kind of noise that the home side will need again as they tried to take down this talented Gloucester team.

Everyone is in it together at the Gardens, and the final three home games are so, so key.

Now it's up to Dowson's men, and their fans, to deliver as they look to defeat yet another top-four rival and ensure last year's late-season push is repeated.