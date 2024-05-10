Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fixture: Northampton Saints v Gloucester

Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 3.05pm

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Sleightholme returns for Saints on Saturday (photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Weather forecast: 22c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: Discovery+

Referee: Ian Tempest

Assistant referees: Adam Leal and Dan Jones

No.4: John Meredith

TMO: Rowan Kitt

Saints: Furbank; Hendy, Freeman, Dingwall, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Lawes (c), Scott-Young, Augustus.

Replacements: S Matavesi, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Mayanavanua, Graham, James, Odendaal, Seabrook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gloucester: Hathaway; Hearle, Hillman-Cooper, Reeves, Morris; Atkinson, Varney; Elrington, Socino, Knight; Clark, Thomas; Tuisue, Ludlow (c), Clement.

Replacements: Scarfe, Vivas, Balmain, Eite, Nixon, Chapman, Adderly-Jones, Jones.

Not considered for Saints selection: Callum Braley, Rory Hutchinson, Lewis Ludlam, Tom Pearson, James Ramm.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, December 23, 2023: Gloucester 29 Saints 31 (Gallagher Premiership)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "We know that George Skivington has a group there that is emotionally invested in what they're trying to do. They're trying to get better and all of those young lads are very keen to make a name for themselves so they're a very dangerous team. We're thinking about our performance and we know if we get our set piece right, our kick strategy right and hustle right and we get our attacking shape right, we'll be in a good place. But we've got to make sure those building blocks are in place and if we have that, hopefully we can get what we need."

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington: “I think Northampton are the form team in the Premiership. They've had a great season, they've done a really good job there and obviously they narrowly missed out in the Champions Cup on the weekend. They’re doing some really good stuff, they've built year on year and put themselves in the position that they are, in my opinion at the moment, the best team in the league. So, yes, it's a real tough challenge going up there as well, but Franklin's Gardens is a great place to play rugby, it's a great opportunity, and I think it'll be brilliant for us to get up there and rip into that.”

Opposition dangerman: Zach Mercer isn’t starting this weekend, but Jack Clement is a more than able replacement at No.8. He possesses plenty of power and can get Gloucester on the front foot if given the chance.